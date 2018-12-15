On Fri., Dec. 14 at 7 p.m., the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse Baker was driving crossed the center of the road and overcorrected.

An Iberia driver had moderate injuries after crashing into a boulder Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Peyton Baker, 18, of Iberia, suffered moderate injuries after an accident on State Route N in Pulaski County.

On Fri., Dec. 14 at 7 p.m., the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse Baker was driving crossed the center of the road and overcorrected. The Chevrolet ran off the right side of the road and struck a boulder. Baker was transported by the Dixon ambulance district to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

The Traverse was totaled.

The report indicated Baker was not wearing a seat belt.