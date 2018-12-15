In October Phelps County Regional Medical Center’s (PCRMC) Board of Trustees announced that the organization was going to have a new name – Phelps Health effective Jan. 1, 2019 – to better reflect how the health care organization has improved over the years. PCRMC introduced their new brand and logo to go along with the new name for the organization.

“Just as our name is changing to better represent who we are, we wanted a logo that would do the exact same thing,” said PCRMC CEO, Ed Clayton, at the launch for the organization’s logo.

The unveiling of the logo took place Friday, Dec. 14 at Delbert Day Cancer Institute, as well as the debut of endeavors the organization will undertake in 2019.

“We are going to be launching a new magazine this upcoming year, and we will be looking for help naming that magazine,” said Chief Operating Officer for PCRMC, Jason Shenefield. “We will be asking for people’s input on that.”

PCRMC is further working towards the implementation of a new electronic medical record system, and a larger facility in Salem is underway to serve the residents of Dent County, since PCRMC is “constantly striving to find new ways to improve care for our patients and our communities,” said Clayton.

“Today marks the celebration for this health care organization for many reasons. A lot of exciting things are in store for us as we head into the new year,” said Clayton.

A consolidation of PCRMC’s clinics, facilities and services into one integrated health system will also take place, said Clayton.

And while PCRMC’s name is changing, the organization’s mission will remain the same; to improve the health and wellness of people in the region, said Clayton.

“When you see the logo there are a few things I would like you to look for. If you look closely you will see how the shape of the icon is somewhat similar to the shape of Phelps County, while the plus symbol is a universal sign for health care and is also representative of our newly integrated health system,” said Clayton.

PCRMC worked with an outside consultant based in the Kansas City area who helped test the new logo and gather feedback from patients and residents in the communities PCRMC serves.

An online survey was conducted, and the design ultimately chosen for the logo was ranked the highest among participants. And participants said the design was the most modern out of all the concepts presented in the online survey.

The patients and residents in the community who took the survey further said the logo was different enough from PCRMC’s current logo but still reinforced the organization’s new brand and message, said Clayton.

“However, what’s really special about the new logo is the final logo chosen by the community and our Board of Trustees was designed by one of our employees – Hillary MacCash – from our marketing department,” said Clayton.

Over the next couple of weeks and into 2019 the community will start seeing the new logo and brand in many places, beginning with exterior signs on PCRMC’s main campus at 1000 W 10th St. in Rolla.

PCRMC additionally will have a new website launched on Jan. 3, 2019, and the community will see the organization's new look on billboards as well as other advertisements in 2019, said Clayton.