When cooking a stir-fry, you must have everything prepared before you begin. The process of stir-frying goes quickly. Once your protein of choice starts to cook, there won’t be time to continue the preparation of slicing vegetables. You will need to slice the protein, combine the marinade ingredients, chop/slice the vegetables and, finally, mix the finishing sauce all before you begin to cook.



HOISIN PORK STIR-FRY OVER SOBA NOODLES OR RICE

• 1 pound boneless pork chops, boneless, skinless chicken breasts, or top sirloin, trimmed of fat and sliced against the grain” thick



For the marinade:

• 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

• 1 tablespoon cornstarch

• 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

• 1/4 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes



Whisk together hoisin sauce and remaining ingredients in a large bowl. Add pork and toss to completely cover with the marinade. Let marinate while you prepare the vegetables.



For the stir fry:

• 2 tablespoons sesame oil

• 2 teaspoons minced garlic

• 8 ounces white mushrooms, thinly sliced

• 1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

• 1 green or red bell pepper, seeded, cored and thinly sliced

• 1 small can of diced water chestnuts, drained

• 1 small can of bean sprouts, drained



For the sauce, whisk the following ingredients together in a medium bowl and set aside:

• 1 cup chicken stock

• 1 tablespoon cornstarch

• 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

• 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

• Soba noodles prepared according to package directions



Garnishes:

• Thinly sliced green onion

• Black or white sesame seeds

• Dried red pepper flakes



In a wok or large skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons sesame oil over high heat and add pork along with the marinade. Cook, continually stirring until pork begins to brown, add garlic and cook 1 minute longer.



Add mushrooms, onions and bell peppers. Continue to cook over high heat until vegetables begin to soften. Add water chestnuts and bean sprouts and cook for another minute.



Add sauce and bring to a boil while stirring constantly. Let cook another minute. Remove from heat and serve over prepared noodles or rice. Garnish with any or all of the suggested garnishes.



SHRIMP AND BASIL STIR FRY

For this recipe, you can either serve as appetizer portions or use smaller shrimp and serve over rice or pasta as a main course. The fresh basil adds a fantastic flavor and aroma to the shrimp!



• 3 Fresno or jalapeño peppers, coarsely chopped

• 6 garlic cloves, smashed

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 2 tablespoons fish sauce

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 4 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

• 1 pound large shrimp peeled and deveined

• 2 cups basil leaves

• Lime wedges

• Cooked rice or pasta (if desired for the main course)



Blend peppers, garlic, sugar, fish sauce, salt and 3 tablespoons oil in a blender until smooth. Transfer marinade to a medium bowl; add shrimp and toss to coat. Let sit 10 minutes.



Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Transfer shrimp to skillet, in batches, to avoid crowding the pan, leaving marinade behind. Cook until deeply browned around the edges and opaque. Remove pan from heat and add basil; toss vigorously until basil is wilted.

Transfer shrimp mixture to plates. Serve with lime wedges alongside.

- From Bon Appetit, May 2019



BEEF AND BROCCOLI

Enjoy this restaurant favorite at home! Add extra red pepper flakes if you like the heat.



For the marinade:

• 1 tablespoon cornstarch

• 2 tablespoons water

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

• 1 teaspoon minced garlic

• 2 tablespoons Balsamic Vinegar

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 2 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes

• 1 pound boneless round and flank steak, cut into thin 3 inch strips



In a large bowl, combine the cornstarch, water, olive oil, ginger, minced garlic, balsamic vinegar, honey, and red pepper flakes. Add the beef and mix until completely coated. Set aside for at least 15 minutes.



For the stir fry:

• 3 tablespoons sesame oil, divided

• 1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

• 1 tablespoon minced garlic

• 4 cups broccoli florets

For the sauce, whisk together in a medium bowl and set aside:

• 1 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

• 1 cup water

• 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

• 2 teaspoons cornstarch



Heat 1 tablespoon sesame oil in a large skillet or wok on medium-high heat. Add beef, with the marinade, and stir fry for 3 to 5 minutes, or until it’s no longer pink. Remove from wok and set aside.



In the same wok, with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, stir fry the onions, garlic and broccoli for 3 to 5 minutes. Return beef to wok.



Pour sauce into the wok. Stir fry for 2 to 3 minutes or until everything is thoroughly combined, and the sauce has thickened.



Serve over hot rice or noodles. Garnish with chopped green onions and/or sesame seeds.

