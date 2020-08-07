The mother and daughter stare at the doughnut display with eager anticipation as they enter OMG Coffee and Donuts in downtown Blue Springs.

It’s a sight owner Kisha Hopkins has witnessed hundreds of times since her baked doughnut shop opened last June.

"I want that one," the youngster says, as she hops from one foot to another, "and that one, too."

Her mother can’t seem to make up her mind either, so she simply says, "We’ll take both of them."

Soon, Hopkins is putting icing on fresh Lemon Berry Blues and It’s My Party doughnuts. The Lemon Berry Blues features a lemon and blueberry drizzle while a marshmallow topping is covered with sprinkles on the party doughnut.

The youngster is still dancing with glee, and one wonders if the doughnuts will be eaten in the car or make it home for breakfast.

"I just love to see everyone’s reaction when they come in, especially the little ones," said Hopkins, who started her doughnut business with pop-ups in Oak Grove and Grain Valley, and having a stand at the Blue Springs farmers market.

"I found a place in Oak Grove, but I didn’t think there would be enough traffic. Then I found this spot in Blue Springs, right at the entryway to downtown on Main Street and I fell in love with it."

"Ideally, we wouldn’t have stairs and one day, I hope to have a place with a drive-through, but so far, it’s been just about perfect. Once people found out we were here, we’ve really done well."

Hopkins, who says she has never had a baking class, loves to play with her vast menu.

"Every day, we have CSI (Cinnamon, Sugar, Icing), It’s My Party or Chocolate with Sprinkles, Chip Chunks or Chocolate Dream and Lemon Berry Blues."

Then she will mix in specialty doughnuts such as Uh Oh Oreo and Coffee Cake and, a fan favorite that always sells out, Strawberry Shortcake.

"I’ve been here long enough that I have my regular customers," she said. "They come in and I start icing their doughnuts before they even make their order. It’s a big family – a family that loves doughnuts."

Hopkins has also developed a line of soy-blend scented candles, IGNITE by S.H.E. and a line of fruit and coffee drinks.

"I’m not a coffee drinker," she said, chuckling, "but I knew we needed a specialty coffee so I went to The Roasterie KC and they created a special blend just for OMG Coffee and Donuts – OMG Midnite. I feel like a little kid every time I look at the bags we sell with our name and The Roasterie name on the bag. And we have our OMG Splash – a fruit drink – and our OMG smoothies."

"I’m always dreaming up new things, and I’ve never had so much fun in my life."

Hopkins’ father had a background in food as he managed the cafeterias in the Kansas City School District, and she would bounce her ideas off him, her sisters and her mom, Gail, who can often be found in the OMG kitchen icing doughnuts and helping any way she can. And her two "best tasters" are her son Jaylen and her wife, Jamesha.

"I would say, ‘It seems too heavy,’ when we were developing our doughnuts, and my dad would make a suggestion and we’d find a way to make it perfect. And it’s kind of funny, but I’m not a big fan of chocolate, and our chocolate doughnuts are some of our customers’ favorites!"

"I love it when my family really loves a new doughnut. And Jamesha has come up with some keto products that are really popular."

She stops momentarily to help a customer, and is quick to add, "We’ll try anything. If it’s weird, we’ll try it. If no one else has it, we’ll try it."

Hopkins is often asked why her doughnuts are baked, rather than fried.

"Well, a ventilated hood for a fryer costs $10,000-plus, and I don’t have that kind of money," she says, "Besides, baked is healthier, and I bake all my doughnuts here."

She arrives every morning around 5 a.m. to prepare that day’s doughnuts for the OMG’s 7:30 a.m. opening. She is usually greeted by a line of familiar faces as she opens the door.

"When COVID-19 hit, I was really concerned," she said. "I was thinking ‘Oh my goodness. How is this going to affect my business.’ But we have survived. We went through a phase where we had curbside delivery but now, as long as our customers are wearing a mask and social distancing, they can come in and order whatever they want."

As if on cue, two more customers enter the shop and begin talking about that day’s special menu.

"This is my baby," Hopkins said, "and we’re hopefully going to be here for a long, long time."