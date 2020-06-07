Lunches provided (by delivery or take out only) by area community centers during the week of June 8.

Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered by delivery only. To reserve a meal call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

NOTE: There may be some variance in these menus due to the current emergency.

• Monday: Ham-and-Swiss hoagie, smoky black-bean-and-corn salad, cole slaw, bananas in Jell-O.

• Tuesday: Pork tenderloin, waffle fries, Hidden Valley carrots, fresh apple.

• Wednesday: Sliced ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, ambrosia salad.

• Thursday: Chili with beans, tossed salad, wheat crackers, pineapple and pears in Jell-O.

• Friday: Mushroom Swiss burger, waffle fries, broccoli raisin salad, Oregon berries.

Fairmount Community Center, 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered for take out. Take out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, dessert.

• Tuesday: Beef stew, stewed tomatoes, dessert.

• Wednesday: Barbecued pork, pork and beans, broccoli, dessert.

• Thursday: Oven-fried chicken, potatoes au gratin, Antigua vegetables, dessert.

• Friday: Baked fish, mac and cheese, spinach, dessert.

Palmer Center, 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, lunch is being served by delivery only. Reserve your meal by calling 816- 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk. There may be variations in the menu due to the current emergency.

The delivered meals are provided via the Mid-America Regional Council, which does not provide advance menus.