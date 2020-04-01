Like so many of her friends, family members and neighbors, Sharon Swanson was taken aback by the COVID-19 quarantine.

However, the Blue Springs resident took a positive and proactive approach to the situation.

Swanson is an award-winning member of the KC Modern Quilt Guild. Her work has been showcased across the country, but right now, quilts are taking a backseat to masks – coronavirus masks.

“We have a chat group in the guild, and oh my goodness, I think back before this got as serious as it is now, we were talking about making masks for people because all the masks and sanitizers weren’t available in stores,” Swanson said.

So she and other guild members looked online, traded mask patterns and got to work.

To date, Swanson has sewn more than 50 masks that she will be sending to family, friends and a nurse practitioner – for use with her patients – in her hometown of Carbondale, Ill.

“It’s kind of funny, because the first masks we were making had the rubber backing you could wrap around your ears,” Swanson said, smiling, “but, like everything else, it was soon impossible to find.

“So, we have improvised and now use drawstrings that people can now just tie behind their head.”

Swanson paused for a moment and looked out her studio window at a family taking a walk through her neighborhood.

“I know we’re going to get through all this because I have never seen so many families out walking in the neighborhood, spending more time together than they ever have and that gives me hope.

“And we have a neat thing going on in our neighborhood where the residents place Teddy Bears in the window, and the little kids go around to see how many Teddy Bears they can find.

“Little things like that – and our masks – give me so much hope. And I really don’t know how preventative these masks are, but if they give someone just a little bit of hope, then they’re priceless.”