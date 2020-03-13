Grain Valley Community Center

713 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6230.

• SilverSneakers fitness, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays. Improve flexibility, balance, coordination and strength. Free for seniors who have insurance plans which cover SilverSneakers and $2 for others.

• Senior yoga, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Mondays. Seated or standing yoga poses. Increase flexibility, balance and range of movement. Fee: $2 or free with SilverSneakers.

• Senior line dancing, 9-9:30 a.m. for beginners and 9:30-10:30 a.m. for advanced dancers, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fee: $2 or free for Silver Sneakers.

• Pickleball, 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fee: $2 or free for Silver Sneakers.

• Senior coffee, 9-11 a.m. Mondays. Free.

• Thursday bridge, 12:30-4 p.m. Thursdays. Fee: Donations.

• Tot Time, 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fee: $2 per child; children under age 1 are free. No charge for adults.

Vesper Hall

400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs, 816-228-0181.

• Quilting Club, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays.

• Knitting Club, 9-11 a.m. Mondays.

• Pitch (cards), 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

• Drop-in bridge, 12:15-4 p.m. Mondays. Players should be present 14 minutes early.

• Square dance afternoon, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Mondays. Cost at door: $3.00.

• Cardio strength, 1-2 p.m. Mondays. Fee: $5.

• Taijiquan, 8-8:50 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. A Chinese martial art practiced for both its defense training and health benefits.

• Tai Chi fitness, 9-9:50 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• Bingo, 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 per card.

• Ceramics, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Cost:$2.50.

• Stretching exercise, 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

• Arthritis exercise, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost per visit: $2.

• Bridge, 12:15-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Players should arrive 15 minutes early.

• Guitar Jams, 12:45-2:45 p.m. Tuesdays. No charge.

• Yoga stretch, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays. Fee per session. Class requires registration by calling Vesper Hall.

• Game night, 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.

• Crocheting for beginners, 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays.

• Wii Wednesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. No charge.

• Chair yoga, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Cost: $2 per class.

• Hand and foot cards, 12:30-4 p.m. Wednesdays. Players must arrive 15 minutes early.

• Choir, 12:45-2 p.m. Wednesdays. No charge.

• Yoga gentle flow, 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Registration is required by calling Vesper Hall.

• Tone chimes, 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays. No charge.

• Stepping On, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays. This class helps seniors reduce the risk of falls and increase self-confidence in situations where they are at risk of falling. This program meets for seven weeks, beginning Sept. 11. Free.

• Canasta, 9-11 a.m. Thursdays. Players must arrive 15 minutes early.

• Painting club, 9:30-noon Thursdays.

• Sew Fantastic, 1-4 p.m. Thursdays, except the second Thursday of the month.

• Louisiana canasta, 12:15-4 p.m. Thursdays. Charge: $1.50. Players must arrive 15 minutes early.

• Yoga stretch, intermediate, 1-2 p.m. Thursdays. Registration is required by calling Vesper Hall.

• Poker, 12:30-3 p.m. Fridays. Players must arrive 15 minutes early. Registration is required by calling Vesper Hall.

• Classic Jam Session and Dance: 12:45-2:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. You can come to play or listen or dance. Call ahead, to 816-228-00181 as there are occasions when the session is cancelled.

Fairmount Community Center

217 S. Cedar, Independence, 816-254-8334

• Low-impact exercise, 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

• Cards and games, noon Mondays-Thursdays.

• Advanced line dance, 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays.

• Peppi chair exercise, 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Concentration on flexibility, stretching and balance.

• Bunco, 12 noon, first and third Tuesday of the month.

• Low-impact exercise, 9 a.m. Wednesdays.

• Open jam, noon Wednesdays.

• Prayer, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays.

• Blood pressure checks, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

• Bingo, 12:30 p.m. Thursdays.

• Chair exercise, 9-10 a.m. Fridays. These are seated exercises concentrating on balance, stretching, endurance and stretching.

• Beginning line dancing, 10:15 a.m. Fridays.

• Grief and loss support group, noon on the first Friday of the month.

• Grocery shopping, 10:30 a.m. Fridays.

Palmer Center

218A N. Pleasant St., Independence, 816-325-6200.

• Tai chi for arthritis: 8:05 a.m. Mondays and 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Using the Sun style of Tai Chi, the program is easy to learn, safe and effective.

• Wake up workout: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is a low-impact class with a great cardio workout.

• PEPPI: 10-10:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. No charge. Work on core strength in order to balance effectively and prevent falls.

• Silversneakers yoga, 10 a.m. Mondays. and 1:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Improve joint range of movement, strength and balance and relax. Learn safe moves and breathing exercises to reduce stress and mental anxiety. Held at the Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave.

• SilverSneakers Classic: 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave. Move to music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement and activities for daily living. A chair is available if needed.

• Open music jam: 12:30 p.m. on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays. Bring your instrument and join the jam session. You can also sing, dance or just enjoy the music.

• Line dancing: 12:05-2 p.m. Mondays are open line dancing. Fridays are for instruction in lince dancing. Learn to Line Dance. Cost: $2.

• Bare bones art: 12:30- 2:30 p.m. Mondays. Bring your own project, create together and help each other. Participants may display their work at Palmer.

• Pinochle: 12:30 p.m Mondays. Join a small group for this fun trick-taking card game.

• Open intermediate bridge: Annual club membership $10/resident or $25/non-resident.

• Zumba Gold: 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Combo dance/exercise class fuses hypnotic Latin and international rhythms and easy-to-follow moves to create a dynamic workout. Held at the Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave.

• Pickleball:

Beginner play, noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Also 11a.m.-noon Saturdays.

Advanced play, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Also 2-4:45 p.m. Saturdays.

Open play, 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Also noon-2 p.m Saturdays.

Cost: $2 per drop-in session or $10 per year for Independence resident/$25 for non-resident.

• Tagilima crafts: 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Join other ladies for crafts and socializing.

• Stitch In Time: 10:30-11:15 a.m Fridays. if you are interested in crocheting, knitting or needlework, this group is for you.

• Low-vision resources: Call (816) 325-6200 to make an appointment to learn how your vision needs can be met. Co-sponsored with Missouri Rehab Services for the Blind.

• Free Counseling Services: Call (816) 836-1096 to schedule an appointment for counseling.

• AARP Taxaide: In February, AARP will send tax preparers to the Independence North branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library to help prepare your taxes. Call 816-659-9085 to schedule an appointment.