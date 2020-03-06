‘Be Open to God’s Kingdom’ is Sunday theme

Sunday services at the Stone Church, 1012 W. Lexington, Independence, will begin at 10:15 Sunday. Ron Yaeger, Sr. will speak on the theme “Be Open to God’s Kingdom.” The Stone Church is handicap accessible and provides closed captioning. All are welcome. For more information about this service or Stone Church, call 816-254-2211 or visit the website at www.stone-church.org or www.cofchrist.org

Timothy Lutheran sponsors community fair

The Livewell Community Fair will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7 at Timothy Lutheran Ministries, 301 E. Wyatt Road, Blue Springs.

This fair will provide an opportunity to learn about local programs, services and youth activities available in the area. Representatives of the Kansas City Chiefs’ program “Play 60” will be present encouraging children to participate in healthy exercise for 60 minutes each day.

Also available will be representatives of multiple resources in the area that support physical, emotional and spiritual health. Information on a healthy diet will be presented as will information on adult exercise and wellbeing. There is no charge for this event. For further information, call 816-228-5300.

Singing Saints concert in Blue Springs

The Singing Saints of Saint Paul Lutheran High School, Concordia, Missouri, will present a concert at 7 p.m. March 13 at Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 N.W. R.D. Mize Road, Blue Springs.

This choir is on its annual tour and will be singing in Texas and Oklahoma as well as Missouri. It will perform classical works, traditional spirituals, hymns and a cantata by David von Kampen, which the choir helped commission.

This concert is free, but donations will be accepted.

St. Mark’s United Methodist potato bar

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 14 with a potato bar. The meal will be offered between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will consist of baked potatoes, including sweet potatoes with toppings including butter, cheese, sour cream, chili, tomato sauce and lettuce.

The church is at 603 N. Jennings Road in Independence. Admission will be $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 10 and under. Please bring an item to donate to the food pantry. For further information call 816-461-9224.

Self-defense class for seniors

Ascension Lutheran Church presents a class to teach self-defense skills to seniors. Instruction will be by a member of the Kansas City Police Department. The class, and a complimentary lunch, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14, at the church building, 4900 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City. There is no fee for this program, but please reserve your lunch by calling Kathy at 816-914-3352.

Annual chili dinner at Oakland UMC

The Oakland United Methodist Church is sponsoring its annual chili day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14 at “the little white church on the hill,” 30701 E. Truman Road, Buckner, three miles east of Missouri 7, 816-654-3393. The menu includes a bowl of chili or homemade vegetable soup or a chili dog, along with a drink and choice piece of homemade pie for a free-will donation.

Spiritual retreat – ‘Art and Soul’

The Community of Christ will host a spiritual retreat March 20 through 22. The theme will be “Art and Soul: Creativity as Spiritual Practice.”

This retreat is open to all who are interested, from beginners to experienced artists. The retreat will include guided practices with art, images and writing and will offer ways to consider how creating connects us to the Creator.

The Reb. Brittany Longsdorf is the primary facilitator for this event. She is a multifaith chaplain at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. The fee for this event is $95 and includes meals and materials. For more information call 816-833-1000, Ext. 2393.

Registration is required and may be made at cofchrist.wufoo.com/forms/z1s6zzqa1mqe8u4/

Congregations offer Lenten dinners

Several area churches are hosting fish dinners on Fridays during Lent.

• St. Ann’s Church is hosting fish dinners every Friday through April 3 from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. The church is at 10109 E Lexington Ave, Independence.

The menu includes boiled shrimp, fried shrimp, whole catfish, catfish fillets, baked beer batter cod fillets, french fries, boiled potatoes, coleslaw, hush puppies and cornbread. Drinks are included with dinner.

Dinner prices range from $9.50 to $11.50. A fish sandwich with fries is $5.00. A la carte items may be purchased separately. Desserts are available and sold separately by the Altar Society.

• St. Robert Bellarmine Church is offering fish dinners on March 6, March 27 and April 3. They will be in the multi-purpose room of the church, 4313 S. Missouri 7, Blue Springs. The dinners are from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The menu will include fried or baked cod or shrimp along with coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, baked potato, green beans, homemade desserts and a drink. Cost for adults is $11.00, children 6-12 is $6.00, $27 for family (2 adults & 2+ children 6-12) and children 5 years and under are free. "Supersize" is available for an extra $1. Carry-outs will be available.

The event is to raise funds for various church projects.

• The Church of the Santa Fe, 231 S. Sibley St., Buckner, is hosting fish dinners each Friday during Lent, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and will offer baked or fried fish along with vegetables, potatoes, salad, dessert and drinks. For further information, call 816-650-9344.

