Sorry to anyone whose New Year's resolution is to eat fewer sweets, because the most wonderful time of the year is here.

That's right, it's Girl Scout cookie season.

To make it even harder to say no to cute kids in green sashes slinging cookies outside of grocery stores, the Girl Scouts are rolling out a new flavor this year: Caramel Chocolate Chip. The new flavor is made with caramel, sea salt and semi-sweet chocolate chips, and the cookies are gluten-free.

In even better news, traditional favorites aren't going anywhere, so you can stock up on all your favorites. The full lineup includes S'mores, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Shortbread/Trefoils, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, Savannah Smiles, Thanks-A-Lot and Toffee-tastic.

Not sure where to buy your cookies? Check out the cookie finder on the Girl Scouts website.