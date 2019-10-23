Approximately 14 years have passed since Screaming Females performed its beginning basement shows in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Now a decade-and-a-half later, 1,000 miles away from its hometown and only one week following the release of “Singles Too,” the band will perform at Café Berlin Saturday.

The band’s music is punk. Proudly so, with an underground sound that naturally forms in basements. It is messy and loud and unruly, but it fights for its structure and community among the chaos.

With the release of “Singles Too,” the band is reflecting on its history of creation. The 16-song album is a collection of B-sides, singles, digital-only releases and other misfit pieces made from about 2006 onward.

“It’s not in an album where you have a lot of uniform songs — where if they don’t sound the same, they’re from the same time period or were recorded in a similar fashion with the same people — this is a completely different thing,” drummer Jarrett Dougherty said.

He called it a “road map of Screaming Females’ history,” and its mismatched themes and ages of the artists represent the years of music making. It’s messy but coherent, like the genre the musicians perform.

The band has moved from playing in New Jersey homes to recognized venues, but the process of finding gigs also still follows a similar patchwork rhythm.

“Places we stay and bands we play with, almost all of it is connected back to that DIY punk scene and all the people that we met 10, 15 years ago touring through basements and cafes and bookstores and warehouses,” Dougherty said.

From these connections, the band knew the musicians in Dusk, the opening act.

“Bands that we’ve gone on tour with are really important to us as friends and as companions and as people who make cool music,” singer-guitarist Marissa Paternoster said. “They influence us in a great myriad of ways, all of which come out in our music.”

She said people might be energetic, but also might not be at the show; she remained causal as she spoke. The whole band released an aura of relaxation and, to simply put it, coolness, from their words.

“We always just try to show up and be kind to people and play our best, so hopefully they look forward to having a pleasant evening with us,” Paternoster said.

And, being the punk band they are, their setlist this Saturday will vary.

“Whenever we go on tour, we always have about, oh I don’t know, 40-60 songs to pull from, and we like to play a different set every night, and it just makes it more fun for us,” bassist Mike Abbate said before letting out a little chuckle. “… Regarding the singles, we might play a few of them. But we might play none of them. I apologize if you’re not looking for the song you’re expecting to hear.”