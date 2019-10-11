Dating back to my early concert experiences, around age 10, I consider myself lucky — someone in the right place at the right time, able to bear witness to some unbelievable performances. I know most people feel this way — often rightfully so. But still, when you grow up in Queens, N.Y., you get the jump on a whole lot of people.

One such moment came November 2, 1968. That’s when I saw Cream at Madison Square Garden with the Eric Clapton-Jack Bruce-Ginger Baker power trio promoting their third release, a live double-album “Wheels of Fire.” A year later, around the same time as Woodstock, “supergroup” Blind Faith, with Steve Winwood, Clapton, Baker and bassist Ric Grech, held together for a three-month global tour. By the time I found out about their Madison Square Garden performance, it was sold out; two days later, a group of us made the 90-mile drive to Philadelphia’s Spectrum to attend a show.

2012's “Beware of Mr. Baker,” Jay Bulger’s quirky documentary, followed the drummer across various continents; I was fortunate to catch one of a handful of showings at Ragtag Cinema. Bulger, who writes for Rolling Stone, interviewed Baker for the publication, which became the impetus for the documentary.

“In 2009, Ginger Baker demanded I come live with him in South Africa to write his story,” Bulger wrote recently for the magazine, following Baker’s passing at age 80.

“I did it, but the article wasn’t enough for Ginger,” Bulger added. “He insisted that I make a movie about him, ‘So they can hear the music, idiot!’ ”

After the film's release, followed by positive reviews and awards, Bulger reports Baker said to him, “You can take your awards and shove them up your ass!”

For those who haven’t seen the film, I highly recommend it. Baker turns out to be a tragic, somewhat comical and quick-witted subject. The opening scene — where Baker breaks Bulger’s nose with his walking stick — certainly sets the tone for the drummer’s intermittently adversarial repartee that comes to the fore throughout. Born in 1939, Baker, in his early-to-mid-70s at the time, already appears somewhat fragile and at times free-associates.

Still the footage and the conversation carry the film; different portions of the documentary cover his various influences, idols and views on music — as well as housing great historical clips of him performing in various settings that initially pre-date Cream and Blind Faith, while also showing more recent interactions such as working with the legendary African musician Fela Kuti.

Baker expounding upon those musicians he thought of as heroes proved one of the more enjoyable parts of “Beware of Mr. Baker.” That’s because virtually all the people he cites are iconic jazz drummers, such as Art Blakey and Elvin Jones, who he would "face-off" with on separate occasions.

Baker’s global travels took him to Denver, where he resided for a period. There, he heard trumpeter Ron Miles, who engaged him musically. He had, if I have my timeline correct, crossed paths earlier with guitarist Bill Frisell and bassist Charlie Haden; those three would record together and release a trio of sessions.

During his time in the Mile High City, Baker created the Denver Jazz Quartet (DJQ), a small group with a rotating cast that included Miles and, at times, Haden and Frisell; the group released a series of recordings. “Coward of the County” received an abundance of rave reviews, including one from veteran jazz critic-author Dan Ouellette.

“With a few notable exceptions, Baker himself remains tethered to earth here, swinging tastefully," Ouellette wrote for Stereophile. "Sure, he could overpower each tune, but instead he listens and responds with restraint, his drumming low in the mix as he secures the rhythmic structure of each number without dominating.”

Miles would spearhead a tour for the group that would take them to New York and the Jazz Standard, one of the city’s top clubs. The film again has some great clips of this adventure. Unfortunately, I was not there. Shortly thereafter, Baker would return to South Africa.

However, I was in New York in June 2015 when, through a jazz industry colleague, I learned the drummer would again be in the United States, this time calling his band “Jazz Confusion.” His Manhattan foray would take place at the now-defunct B.B. King’s, a 300-seat eclectic club. I could not resist the invite.

In this incarnation, Baker’s non-string — no piano, no guitar — group included saxophonist Pee Wee Ellis, bassist Alec Dankworth, vocalist Cleo Laine and African drummer Abass Dodoo. As Baker walked on stage and headed to his still-massive, double-bass drum set, he looked that much more fragile. Life certainly took its toll; nearly 60 years of self-medication and an abusive lifestyle left him visibly altered from the man who, on that evening at Madison Square Garden nearly a half-century ago, delivered a rousing, non-stop, propulsive 12-plus minute drum solo on one of Cream’s signature tunes, “Toad.” On this night, he guided himself and the group through a 45-minute show and that was that. Still, I was glad, oh so glad, to be there.

