In the next year, eight emerging artists will have the opportunity to grace the same local space that has held pieces by masters such as Pablo Picasso and Leonor Fini.

Sager Braudis Gallery is opening four three-month long residency programs, beginning Dec. 1, to local and out-of-town artists. The Sager Braudis Gallery Artist Residency has its application for all sessions open now through Sept. 1.

“We're looking for the type of artist who has mastered some of their media and their subject but really sees the potential for growth, continued mastery, and is looking for the intellectual space to push a new idea into a completely new territory,” Gallery Director Hannah Reeves said.

Because it is a commercial art gallery, Sager Braudis has the resources to offer artists more than just a workspace. The gallery will also consign the artists’ work they create during the residency and, in the following year, display it. A designated selection of this work will then become property of the gallery. This process will provide opportunities for potential patrons and buyers to see the art while developing a baseline for an artist’s career.

“With contemporary work, the way that the market value is established is just because it sells at that value.” Reeves said. “There aren't auction records, … it's not like with historic work; with contemporary work, the only way that you know the value is that someone has paid it.”

This is especially important in Missouri, which has 17.8 percent less artists in its labor force than the national average, the National Endowment for the Arts notes.

“By carrying the work, we are helping to establish the value, and especially for emerging artists, that can mean the difference between having a hobby and making a living,” Reeves said.

Madeleine LeMieux, founder and director of Resident Arts, which offers another local residency program, said that when Columbia offers more programs supporting artists, more artists will come into and help build the community.

“When we started, almost five years ago now, there were no residency programs in Columbia, and shortly after that Access Arts residency started, and now we have this Sager Braudis residency,” LeMieux said. “That's excellent for artists to be able to take that time and use that energy to make work without having to worry about finding studio space, or, in the case of Sager Braudis, without worrying about finding living space.”

Local residencies in detail

Sager Braudis provides living and studio space for two artists per session, but local artists can also apply and opt out of using the living quarters. The residency requires 20 hours of work per week. There is no application fee. The studio space does not include major supplies such as a kiln, but Reeves said Sager Braudis can reach out to the community if such working supplies becomes necessary for the resident.

Resident Arts has opened its application to the biannual Emerging Artist Residency through Aug. 24. It costs $15 to apply. Resident Arts has also opened its After School Teen Artist Residency application through Sept. 16.

Other local residency programs include Access Arts / School of Service’s ceramics, fibers and 2D-media residencies. Access Arts also provides living space as well as studio space.