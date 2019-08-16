School days have returned to Columbia and, with them, a crescendo of artistic activity. The fall calendar always swells with creativity and collaboration, and choosing where to direct your attention can feel like a full-time job.

While several key cultural forces have yet to publish their full fall schedule — including the University of Missouri Concert Series — a number of offerings already pop off the page. Here are just a few of many worthy offerings set for the next several months.

LATE AUGUST AND BEYOND

Aug. 31-Oct.31 “The Child Within” at Columbia Art League This exhibit, created by the young and young at heart, asks CAL artists to engage the works of Locust Street Elementary students, then make something in dialogue with their cross-generational counterparts.

SEPTEMBER

Ongoing: Each September brings an opportunity to dive deep into the multi-faceted title chosen as the year’s Daniel Boone Regional Library One Read. This year’s book, Jessica Bruder’s “Nomadland,” is an atypical travelogue. The journalist hits the road, following a nomadic, resilient cast of characters who live off or adjacent to what we might call the grid. Bruder keeps company with campground hosts, Amazon warehouse workers and others who exercise a different sort of creativity.

6-8: “Hedda Gabler” at Missouri Theatre Greenhouse Theatre Project, Columbia’s roving and site-specific theater troupe, gets quite specific with a performance at the historic Missouri Theatre. Elizabeth Braaten Palmieri and Co. offer up their distinct take on the canonical Henrik Ibsen show.

27: “Freedom Bound” at First Baptist Church Subtitled “The Evolution of the African-American Spiritual,” this Odyssey Chamber Music Series concert features the vivid and brilliant performance skills of Marques Jerrell Ruff, Jolie Rock, Brandon Boyd and more. Curator Maya Gibson brings her connection with the past, present and future tenses of spiritual music to the program.

27-29: Roots N Blues N BBQ festival at Stephens Lake Park Columbia’s biggest musical bash returns with a mixture of first-timers and fest favorites. Among the artists — either steeped in, or shaped by, various forms of Americana — set to perform are Maren Morris, Jason Isbell, Ben Harper, John Prine and Lukas Nelson.

Also in September: Marc McKee and Brian Barker read at Skylark Bookshop Sept. 23

OCTOBER

3-6: Columbia Experimental Music Festival at various venues This daring, diverse ode to expanding creative boundaries continues to do just that. This year’s lineup features the likes of future-jazz drummer Makaya McCraven, electronic master Julianna Barwick, Tuareg artist Mdou Moctar and more.

11-13, 17-20: “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” at Talking Horse Productions Lynn Nottage (“Ruined,” “Sweat”) penned this play that looks at creative drive, racism and more through the life of a 20th-century movie starlet.

17: Branford Marsalis at Missouri Theatre Proving that household-name status and a sense of artistic adventure can co-exist, this superlative saxophonist returns to the “We Always Swing” Jazz Series. Marsalis bends a world of influence, and his love of collaboration, into surprising and ever-refreshing directions.

21: High Plains Jamboree at George Caleb Bingham Gallery Artists Ian Shelly — a University of Missouri graduate — and Jacob Salazar team to pay tribute to the culture of their native Lubbock, Texas and its surrounding region. Runs through November 14.

Also in October: Sager Braudis Gallery October Exhibit runs through Oct. 1-26; “Great America Songbook” Oct. 25-27 at Stephens College

NOVEMBER

2: Columbia Civic Orchestra and Columbia Chorale at Missouri United Methodist Church Two of the city’s most cooperative, thoughtful ensembles join forces with an emphasis on the music of the dynamic Ralph Vaughan Williams.

3: Regina Carter and Xavier Davis at Murry’s This pitch-perfect pair foregrounds the rich string playing of Carter — who seamlessly blends jazz and folkloric forms — while not overlooking Davis’ exquisite piano. Part of the Jazz Series’ 2019-20 season.

8: Kyle Kinane at The Blue Note Gruff yet charismatic, this Midwestern comic has a long, fruitful relationship with Comedy Central and has taken the stage at many of America’s beloved late-night TV shows.

