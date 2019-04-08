The Unbound Book Festival has much to offer the faithful book nerd. Conversations on storytelling nourish the soul; questions of process stimulate the mind and, no doubt, provokes more words to find their way onto more pages.

With the festival quickly on approach, here is a look at just five of the interesting conversations which will be housed at this year’s Unbound. (Not to mention the panel I’ll be moderating between novelists Christopher Castellani and Jocelyn Cullity.)

A Wonderful Town Place matters. As a wise person once told me, where you wake up dictates who you know, what you do and how you move in the world. At this panel, poet Kevin Coval, fiction writer Rebecca Makkai and journalist Natalie Moore will discuss how their shared city — Chicago — shows up in their writing, and how cities can be artistic influences. 10 a.m. April 20 at Stephens College Recital Hall

Some Notes on Notes Dropping knowledge like beats, this panel examines what it means to write earnestly and authentically about music. The aforementioned Coval, a hip-hop scholar, will converse with Joan Morgan — who literally coined the term “hip-hop feminism” — as well as longtime music journalist and Ramones expert Donna Gaines and multi-talented writer Wesley Brown. An added bonus: the panel will be moderated by insightful University of Missouri professor Maya Gibson. 11:30 a.m. April 20 at Macklanburg Playhouse, Stephens College.

Prison Sentences Panelists Shane Bauer, Reginald Betts and Walidah Imarisha have written about life on the inside in searing, soulful ways — and from a variety of vantage points. With policy around mass incarceration in the news, and yet somehow far from our collective minds, this panel will no doubt send listeners out to be more thoughtfully engaged with justice and reform. 1 p.m. April 20 at Macklanburg Playhouse.

Blaire Briody and Jennifer Haigh Journalist Briody and novelist Haigh have entered the fracking fray in their works. The pair will discuss what it means to write about such a thorny, multi-faceted issue and what they’ve learned about the environmental issues facing us all. 1 p.m. April 20 at Stephens College Senior Hall Parlor.

Unbound Goes to the Movies We all know the book is better than the movie, right? But how do those creative worlds co-exist once they collide? Panelist Garrard Conley saw his “Boy Erased” made into a notable film; Joanna Rakoff’s “My Salinger Year” is in development; and Steven Rowley is writing a screen version of his novel “The Editor.” 4 p.m. April 20 at Macklanburg Playhouse.

Unbound will host events April 18-20. Find a full schedule at the festival website.