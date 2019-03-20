A good horror film must be about things relatable to the audience.

Sure, most of us don’t know what it’s like to be hunted down by a masked killer or haunted by otherworldly specters. Underneath all the gore and spookiness, however thick, the filmmaker must tap into something more visceral; something that resembles a sense of dread in our own lives.

Often this works best when a fearful childhood memory manifests itself into an adult world. While being mindful not to exploit this peril fodder for a cheap scare, a child’s perspective on something frightful retains a sense of wonder free of calculation. Think about it: how many of the great horror films you’ve seen are primarily told from a child’s perspective? Quite a few.

Filmmaker Jordan Peele uses these concepts to crafts his newest film “Us” into a blood-soaked collision of damaged psyches, xenophobia, and childhood secrets. Peele doesn’t want to scare you as much as he wants to inflict the pain of his characters upon you. He also crafts a story so inventive it deserves a second viewing. It’s messy at times, but the end result forgives those momentary lapses.

The Wilsons are on vacation. Gabe (Winston Duke) tells goofy dad jokes. Older daughter Zora (Shahadi Wright Joseph) rolls her eyes at said jokes and goes back to her phone. Younger son Jason (Evan Alex) is sort of in his own world. A weird little kid.

But nothing like Adelaide (Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o) who appears to exist in a constant state of worry and distress. The film’s opener shows us a pivotal moment in Adelaide’s childhood when she wanders away from her parents at the Santa Cruz Boardwalk. She enters a funhouse hall of mirrors and Peele only offers a glimpse of the trauma young Adelaide suffers. Initially.

Back to present day: our family meets up with the Tylers (headed by Elizabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker) While obnoxious, Gabe covets their seemingly easy going lifestyle. Heck, his son can’t go to the bathroom unattended without Adelaide panicking and causing a scene.

That night, the Wilsons return to their abode. As they settle in, they see a family lurking in the shadows. Dad goes out to confront them. These strangers look just like the Wilsons, but are more primal and violent. They force their way into the house where our “normal” family tries to figure out what these “others” want and exactly who they are.

So far, “Us” feels like a ho-hum home invasion flick with a supernatural twist. As our main family escapes to the Tyler's rental, and the chase scenes develop a repetitious beat, I began to wonder what Peele was going for.

The answer comes shortly thereafter. But saying anymore would ruin the fun (maybe that’s not the right word) of experiencing the multiple twists the film piles on. At one point, “Us” seemingly jumps the rails only to steer itself back in the audience’s good graces for one final shocker. Peele plays his audience like a finely-tuned piano and I cannot help but revel in being so properly manipulated.

One might ask how the film stacks up to Peele’s “Get Out.” These are two different experiences. Peele’s first film pulls off the near-miracle of being a great horror film and a great satire. He makes a scary movie about what it’s like to be black in America while tweaking the ridiculousness of white liberalism. It was funny, jarring, and wildly well-crafted.

“Us” doesn’t have such high social aspirations. Although there is a political subtext to the story, it’s not the main point. Rather Peele reveals storytelling ambitions to rival his earlier work. This is about parents seeking to shield their children from the ills of the world. The film starkly concludes that not only such a task is impossible, but that sometimes the worst of what can plague a kid comes directly from the parents themselves.

“Us” gets what truly terrifies an audience. Plus, Peele proves his first film was no fluke. Watching him at the top of his game, as he is here, is scary good.

In real life, James Owen is a lawyer and executive director of energy policy group Renew Missouri. He created/wrote for Filmsnobs.com from 2001-2007 before an extended stint as an on-air film critic for KY3, the NBC affiliate in Springfield. He was named a Top 20 Artist under the Age of 30 by The Kansas City Star when he was much younger than he is now.