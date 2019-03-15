Some institution of higher learning, somewhere, should grant the members of Joe Policastro Trio honorary degrees in chemistry. The band’s taut, understated sound — which is no less than jazz, but offers something more — runs on reactions and interactions between its members.

On “Nothing Here Belongs,” released earlier this year, the trio mingles arrangements of Bruce Springsteen and Talking Heads songs with original compositions, each measure of material united by bassist and bandleader Policastro’s subtle detonations and variations, drummer Mikel Avery’s crisp and tightly wound playing and guitarist Dave Miller’s tonal fearlessness.

Policastro admits the band’s eclecticism — it also recorded “Screen Sounds,” an entire album of movie and TV themes in 2017 — might appear jarring. But it never sounds that way.

“If I were to say to you ‘In this set, we’re going to do The Young and the Restless next to an obscure Thelonious Monk tune next to an original composition next to Yojimbo,’ that sounds ridiculous on paper,” the Chicago-based musician said. “But it’s not.”

The trio’s form and function owes great debts both to its members’ overlapping tastes and the sheer volume of time they spend together.

Growing up in Cincinnati, Policastro had big musical ears. He first came to various artists and styles through pop-culture tastemakers such as MTV and David Letterman; the first time he remembers hearing jazz was a Dizzy Gillespie tribute on “CBS Sunday Morning,” he said.

Running into an older bass player once at a music store, he learned just how much he had left to learn.

“He gave me all these albums, and videos, of everything from Oscar Peterson Trio to Weather Report. I didn’t even know this music existed,” Policastro said.

From there he studied in classrooms, on the bandstand and from his seat in the audience. Policastro would go on to earn degrees from notable conservatories, and hold down gigs as varied as Dixieland bands and accompanying jazz vocalists.

“When I came to Chicago, I had a real happy, healthy career just answering the phone,” he said.

His ability, however, to translate the breadth and depth of his musical interests lay dormant until he formed his trio. Policastro tore up all his previous blueprints for a career in music, chasing the unique vision being worked out nightly by his band.

“There’s a chemistry aspect you just can’t manufacture. ... I would have never dreamed of pushing a group until it took shape the way that it did,” he said. “And then I just thought, ‘Well, this is so unique, I think that it should have a life outside just band in a corner.’ ”

His trio will be down a man, yet sufficiently staffed, when it visits Columbia next week. Avery recently relocated to New Orleans and, while he maintains a rich gigging life with Policastro and Miller, will miss this run of shows. The band folded in friend and drummer Devin Drobka, who sticks like glue whenever Miller can’t take the stage.

“It’s a different triangle, but it feels very much the same,” Policastro said.

Whether the band trots out a TV theme song, rock cover or daring original, it distinctly focuses its attention on staying true to its own sound. The group travels a unique, two-way street, drawing inspiration for its original material from its cover choices, then investing its covers with a sound all its own.

“What’s the DNA of the song?” Policastro said, of the instructive questions a cover allows you to engage.

“What elements can you move around and play with — where you’re being respectful to the piece and you’re not slapping a bunch of jazz chords on it, or putting it in an odd meter, and then be like ‘Look at this cool arrangement I have’ and it doesn’t even feel like the song anymore.”

Policastro writes to the sound of the band, treating the trio format like its own instrument. That group voice matters so much, he said, that it would be near impossible to translate the music as a hired gun. Drobka’s ability to fill in, and the band’s customary cohesion, can only happen with a meeting of minds ready to dive in deep and see themselves as parts of a greater whole.

