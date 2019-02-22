Toronto’s Jaunt makes music which exudes a sort of effortless, neon cool. The five-piece creates pocket symphonies that are densely packed with elements of electro-pop, jazz, soul and 1970s soft rock — yet feel spacious and lived-in.

Moving parts all move together, caressing listeners’ ears and catching them up in a gentle embrace. The band’s sound is perfect for coming down from a more intense sensory experience, or for casting aside distractions and getting in touch with your own heartbeat. Ahead of its appearance at this week’s True/False Film Fest, Jaunt’s Pat O’Brien traded emails with the Tribune, shedding light on the band’s personality and process.

Tribune: Tell me a bit about the band's formation. Were there certain influences or musical ideas you had in common? Where did you diverge in your influences — and how have both the similarities and differences been good for the band?

O’Brien: We began pretty casually, with Tom (Helliwell) and I getting together to work on some music without much of a plan in 2014. We continued working on songs and playing shows with a variety of people, and solidified the band as you see it in 2016. I'd say we're fairly open-minded when it comes to music, and our influences definitely range amongst members. We're all fans of R&B, pop and jazz, and I think any differences in taste have been beneficial to expanding each other's horizons! We're always showing each other new music, and luckily it turns out everyone's taste is pretty good! I think it's safe to say we mutually enjoy Neil Young, Nina Simone, Arthur Russell, John & Alice Coltrane and like ... The Beatles.

Tribune: Toronto is such a cosmopolitan city, with what I'm sure is an equally diverse musical scene. What are some of the landmarks — bands, venues, etc. — that really nurtured and cultivated your musical interests?

O’Brien: Being a band of five people, I think our experiences are all relatively different, but I'd say a common-thread for all of us was a venue called The Silver Dollar, which closed in 2017. It's where we played lots of our early shows, and was a real institution for up-and-coming bands throughout the city. At the moment, there's an incredible wealth of good music coming out of Toronto, which is pretty encouraging despite the abundance of recent venue closures. Shouts out to Bernice, Sydanie, MONEYPHONE, Young Clancy, and the countless others that continue to inspire us!

Tribune: Your songs take the shape of pocket symphonies. In just 3 minutes or so, there are so many moving parts and snippets of genre — yet everything sounds seamless and unified. How much of the compositional/recording process is really deliberate and how much is a sort of organic overflow?

O’Brien: Our lead singer Tom is the primary songwriter in the group, and for the most part the songs begin as a sketch or extension of an idea he's cooked up. The songs then usually become a melting pot of parts and samples thrown together by the rest of us, and we wean the song down until we're happy enough with the results! With that being said, our songs usually take a fair share of overhauling until we end up there! I see our music sort of like a puzzle where we're always looking for the right pieces, until one day it's magically all done. We record most of the music ourselves and with friends, which is a part of the process I think we all enjoy and value,

Tribune: What were the significant highs and lows for the band in 2018? What are you excited about in 2019?

O’Brien: Luckily we didn't have any super significant lows in 2018. If anything, it might have been driving out to a show we had truthfully under-promoted only to find out it was cancelled due to some issues with the soundboard. We were paid regardless, and also got to take advantage of the arcade and axe-throwing bar attached to the venue! In 2019, I'd say we're looking forward to releasing an album and some more music, and playing shows for anyone who'll have us!

Tribune: You're coming to play at a nonfiction film festival. If a documentary crew followed Jaunt around, what sorts of scenes do you think they'd capture?

Jaunt: Our keyboard player Dan (Reardon) is the most entertaining member of the band, and currently drives a van during the day doing "bread runs" for a large company in the city. I'd love to see a documentary focusing on the everyday grind of our blue-collar, hard-working Dan! Just a guy making an honest living working for that bread you know? Jaunt can provide the soundtrack.

