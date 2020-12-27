As 2021 begins, Fox debuts new shows, a celebrity chef goes on a road trip, a beloved game show gets a reboot and fans of a martial arts favorite get their fix a week early.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news



FX ordered “Reservation Dogs,” a half-hour comedy series from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. The show follows four Native teenagers in rural Oklahoma who both commit and fight crime.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar



All episodes of “Cobra Kai’s” third season drop on Netflix on Jan. 1, a week earlier than originally planned.



Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”) returns as host for “Great Performances—From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2021” (January 1, PBS, 9 p.m. ET). The annual concert features the Vienna Philharmonic orchestra with guest conductor, Riccardo Muti.



The final 10 episodes of “Vikings” debut on Amazon (Jan. 1) before airing on the History Channel sometime in 2021.



The “Doctor Who” holiday special, “Revolution of the Daleks” (Jan. 1, BBC America, 8 p.m. ET) features the return of Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman).



Also on BBC America is “The Watch” (Jan. 3, 8 p.m. ET). Part of Terry Pratchett’s “Discworld” novels, the story follows a group of oddball policemen trying to fight corruption.



New series “Call Me Kat” premieres (Jan. 3, Fox, 8 p.m. ET, time period premiere Jan. 7, 9 p.m. ET). “The Big Bang Theory’s” Mayim Bialik plays the title role in a story about a woman who is out to prove to society and her mother that she can live a fulfilling life despite being single at 39. To make her point, she spends her entire savings to open a cat café. Following “Call Me Kat” on Jan. 3 is a special preview of new animated series, “The Great North” (8:30 p.m. ET, time period premiere Feb. 14, 8:30 p.m. ET), with the voices of Jenny Slate and Nick Offerman.



Former cheerleaders from the Oakland Raiders and the Buffalo Bills risk their careers to take legal action and fight for fair pay on “Yu Gu’s A Woman’s Work: The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem” (Jan. 4, Independent Lens on PBS, 10 p.m. ET).



Gordon Ramsay hits the road with his friends in “Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip” (Jan. 5, Fox, 8 p.m. ET). The two-hour special follows the group as they travel across the western United States in an RV, exploring hidden culinary treasures and participating in outdoor adventures.



“Name That Tune” gets a reboot (Jan. 6, Fox, 9 p.m. ET). The beloved musical game show is hosted by Jane Krakowski, with Randy Jackson as band leader.



“Surviving Death” (Jan. 6, Netflix) is a six-episode docuseries that combines new research with first-hand accounts of near-death experiences to answer the age-old question: Is death the end? The series is based on a book by best-selling author and journalist Leslie Kean.



“Go-Big Show” (Jan. 7, TBS, 9 p.m. ET) features people competing in a large-scale talent competition — think monster trucks, stunt archery, and world record holders. The prize is $100,000 and the judges include Snoop Dogg and Rosario Dawson.



Winners: HBO and BBC renewed “His Dark Materials” for a third and final season.



Losers: “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix) is ending after four seasons. The final installment begins on December 31.



Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin Goes to Washington: Shaping the President on Television’s ‘The West Wing.’” She has a Ph.D. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, email her at staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter at @mcstaytuned.