Summer and books go hand in hand.

For some, lighthearted literary fare accompanies the season; for others, summer allows them to catch up with symbols of aspiration, those voluminous titles sitting by the bedside.

In Summer 2020, the need to read seems more pronounced. So does the need for a bit of solidarity and community, even if we only meet each other on the page. As in past years, the Tribune solicited summer-reading selections from its staff and members of the Columbia literary community. Below are just a few options if you’d like to read along.

Joe Chevalier, co-owner of Yellow Dog Bookshop:

One of my favorite authors, Carlos Ruiz Zafón of Spain, passed away last month, and in his honor I'll be re-reading "The Shadow of the Wind" (2001). This is one of my favorite books to recommend. The story begins in 1940s Barcelona, as Daniel Sempere, son of a bookstore owner, discovers the last copy of a mysterious book, and sets out to learn the history of the book and its author, and why someone has destroyed every other copy. The story jumps from tragedy to comedy and back, as if Dickens or Dumas had come back to life and written a 20th- century gothic novel. It will keep you guessing, and you'll want to discuss it with your friends.

My second summer read is nonfiction: "Stamped from the Beginning" (2016) by Ibram X. Kendi. This is an in-depth look at the history of structural racism and racist beliefs in the United States, from before its founding to the present. Meticulously researched but still accessible, this book sheds light on all the corrupt, oppressive beliefs and practices white America would like to sweep under the rug and forget about. This is the history we haven't learned in school, but desperately need to know to understand our present.

Elena Cruz, Tribune reporter:

"Thick: And Other Essays" by Tressie McMillan Cottom (2019) I eagerly read this textbook on the beach last July, contrary to every instinct I had as a college student during summer break. With one glance at the reading required by my fall sociology class, I carried this book with me everywhere I went — for the mere two days it took to finish its 200 succinct pages. "Thick" discusses pop culture, the unsurprising 2016 election results and systematic hardships through a black woman’s personal accounts and in-depth research. After each chapter’s straightforward but thoughtful storytelling, I felt invigorated, passionate and heartbroken. It’s one of those books you enthusiastically repeat facts from in front of your friends and relatives; think of Malcom Gladwell’s or Michelle’s Alexander’s writings. By sharing scholarly knowledge without inaccessible academic jargon, Tressie McMillan Cottom’s nonfiction piece invites readers to wake up, build empathy and learn by doing practically no work at all.

Aarik Danielsen, Tribune arts editor:

Harper Lee is the animating force behind Casey Cep’s masterful work of nonfiction, "Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud Fraud and the Last Trial of Harper Lee" (2019). Yet Cep pulls off a literary tablecloth trick that the iconic author would no doubt love. Cep doesn’t introduce Lee, not really, until more than halfway through these pages. Instead, she sets a remarkable scene, marked by racism, revenge, courtroom theater and voodoo, hooking readers with a stranger-than-fiction tale — and making it patently plain why Lee herself would be pulled into this drama. "Furious Hours," which I’m nearly done with, is a feat of reporting and narrative construction.

Esi Edugyan’s acclaimed novel, "Washington Black" (2018), draws readers into the life of the title character, an 11-year-old slave whose complicated world only becomes thornier when he assumes the role of servant to his master’s idiosyncratic brother. Descriptions of the book balance magical realism and staggering reality, sounding like a heady mixture of "Around the World in Eighty Days," Tom Sawyer tales and "Twelve Years a Slave." The promise of Edugyan’s prose, and her original angle into one of man’s original sins, has me primed and ready to enter Washington’s story.

Caroline Dohack, staff writer at The Hustle and former Tribune editor:

"2,100 Asanas: The Complete Yoga Poses" by Daniel Lacerda (2015) OK, so this is mostly a picture book, but making time for mindfulness and movement is more important than ever. I've been checking in with my favorite local yoga instructors on the regular, but this book helps me better understand the kinetic objectives behind each pose.

"Sourdough: A Novel" by Robin Sloan (2017) This book came to me by happenstance. Shortly after the coronavirus pandemic hit our hemisphere, I sent some money to Yellow Dog Bookshop and asked to be surprised. This is what I got. It felt like an especially apt selection because I've been baking with my grandmother's sourdough starter since 2014, and so many other people found comfort in bread baking this year. This spring has been wild, but I can't wait to settle in with a cup of coffee, a thick slice of toast and this novel.

Rudi Keller, Tribune news editor:

"Lincoln and the Power of the Press" Harold Holzer (2014) This book explores how Lincoln used media in the pre-Civil War era to promote himself as a politician, and how the New York press, led by James Gordon Bennett (New York Herald), Horace Greeley (New York Tribune) and Henry Jarvis Raymond (New York Times) set the tone for media coverage throughout the country. It was an era with a partisan press — think of the current alignment of Fox News and MSNBC for comparison — that saw publishers and politicians (sometimes the same person) working together to secure political power. It also delves deeply into Lincoln's relationship to the press as president, including suppressing some newspapers deemed disloyal.

Gabriela Velasquez, Tribune digital editor:

Summer heat and my often-busy schedule always gives me a longing for high fantasy. I just recently finished a re-read of one of my favorite modern fantasy books, "The Crown Tower" (2013) by Michael J. Sullivan. This is the first in a series called the Riyria Chronicles, about an extroverted warrior and sullen rogue whose adept thieving skills get them caught up in an epic royal conspiracy dating back thousands of years. The bond between the two, named Hadrian and Royce, is one of the most engaging friendships I’ve seen on the page. It’s a romantic, thrilling story with excellent action and without the density of "Lord of the Rings" or the awkwardness now enveloping "Harry Potter." If you’ve ever wanted to try out fantasy, this is your way in.

In the wake of the release of "Hamilton" on Disney+, I have also dug into "Rise Up! Broadway and American Society from Angels in America to Hamilton" (2019) by Chris Jones, the Chicago Tribune’s excellent theatre critic I was thrilled to work with at the Eugene O’Neill Center last summer. This excellent book chronicles the relationship between American theatre and the world around it with love and care you can only get from someone who has studied the community with a thoughtful eye for years.

Carrie Koepke, manager of Skylark Bookshop:

I am one of those people that is always reading multiple books. Each book has a location or a purpose. One for the nightstand (OK, a few stacks for the nightstand), one for breaks at the bookshop, and the like.

I just finished my walking-between-my-car-and-the-bookshop read and it was darkly fun. "After She Wrote Him" (2017) by Sulari Gentill is a rather meta mystery originally published in Australia. Gentill gives us a puzzle of two worlds in which a character in each writes the story of the other. While this concept could devour a book, it is skillfully done. I enjoyed piecing together each story, the mysteries laid out, some entertaining insights into the world of publishing, the conflicts of characters, and the collisions of awareness between the worlds. A good book lingers, and this one has left me with a few questions to ponder.

My whole family read right now is "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You," (2020) a remix of Ibram Kendi's "Stamped From the Beginning" by Jason Reynolds. I attended a session with Reynolds and Kendi regarding Stamped "Jr & Sr" at a booksellers conference in January. We attend these events in part to gather in support and friendship with our industry companions, but mostly to learn and discover how we can grow as actively positive forces in our community. The talk and discussion that followed is one I wanted to bring back to Columbia, to our schools, and to my own home and family.

Roger McKinney, Tribune education reporter:

"When Sunflowers Bloomed Red: Kansas and the Rise of Socialism in America" (2020) This is written by R. Alton Lee, professor emeritus of history at the University of South Dakota, and Steven Cox, associate professor and curator of special collections at Pittsburg State University in Kansas. I graduated from there.

The weekly newspaper Appeal to Reason, published in Girard, Kan., was the nation's leading Socialist newspaper, with 500,000 subscriptions in 1910 and the area drew appearances by Socialist Presidential Candidate Eugene V. Debs.

"With the publication of the Appeal to Reason, Girard soon became the mecca of the Socialist world, with leaders coming from everywhere to pay homage to its publisher" Julius Augustus Wayland. The book also details how widespread Socialism was in Kansas in the early 20th century.