Movie studios traditionally depend on huge summer seasons, featuring big box office draws, and are always hoping to top the previous summer season. It’s been that way since 1975, when Steven Spielberg made the first blockbuster, “Jaws,” which, to date, has brought in $485 million at box offices around the world. But with most theaters shuttered for the foreseeable future, there’s not going to be a summer movie season in 2020.



The tent poles that were supposed to open, among them “Fast & Furious 9,” “Morbius,” and “Infinite,” have been pushed to next year. “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and “Free Guy” are now slated for later this year. But with COVID-19 problems still causing uncertainty, movie release dates are changing weekly. Some of them might skip theaters and go right to living room couch streams. But while things are being decided, we still need some sort of summer movie fix.



So, let’s take a look at summers past, at what ticket-buying moviegoers made the biggest summer hits. If you believe that a movie is worth seeing because it’s incredibly popular, then here are some films you might think about buying or renting for home viewing. These are the top three summer moneymakers released between mid-May and Labor Day for the past 40 years. Are they good movies? You decide.



1980: “The Empire Strikes Back” ($550 million), “Airplane!” ($83 million), “Smokey and the Bandit II” ($66 million)

1981: “Raiders of the Lost Ark” ($226 million), “Superman II” ($108 million), “Stripes” ($85 million)

1982: “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” ($435 million), “An Officer and a Gentleman” ($130 million), “Rocky III” ($125 million)

1983: “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” ($309 million), “Trading Places” ($90 million), “WarGames” ($74 million)

1984: “Ghostbusters” ($242 million), “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” ($180 million), “Gremlins” ($148 million)

1985: “Back to the Future” ($396 million), “Rambo: First Blood Part II” ($300 million), “A View to a Kill” ($153 million)

1986: “Top Gun” ($357 million), “Aliens” ($183 million), “The Karate Kid, Part II” ($115 million)

1987: “Beverly Hills Cop II” ($277 million), “Dirty Dancing” ($214 million), “The Living Daylights” ($191 million)

1988: “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” ($351 million), “Coming to America” ($289 million), “Crocodile Dundee II” ($240 million)

1989: “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” ($474 million), “Batman” ($411 million), “Dead Poets Society” ($239 million)

1990: “Ghost” ($518 million), “Total Recall” ($261 million), “Back to the Future Part III” ($244 million)

1991: “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” ($390 million), “Hot Shots!” ($176 million), “Backdraft” ($152 million)

1992: “Lethal Weapon 3” ($320 million), “Batman Returns” ($267 million), “Sister Act” ($232 million)

1993: “Jurassic Park” ($1.46 billion), “The Fugitive” ($354 million), “The Firm” ($270 million)

1994: “The Lion King” ($986 million), “Forrest Gump” ($680 million), “True Lies” ($365 million)

1995: “Die Hard with a Vengeance” ($366 million), “Pocahontas” ($347 million), “Batman Forever” ($337 million)

1996: “Independence Day” ($817 million), “Twister” ($496 million), “Mission: Impossible” ($463 million)

1997: “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” ($619 million), “Men in Black” ($588 million), “Air Force One” ($315 million)

1998: “Armageddon” ($555 million), “Saving Private Ryan” ($485 million), “Godzilla” ($376 million)

1999: “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” ($1.27 billion), “The Sixth Sense” ($673 million), “Tarzan” ($448 million)

2000: “Mission: Impossible 2” ($550 million), “Gladiator” ($458 million), “Dinosaur” ($356 million)

2001: “Shrek” ($492 million), “Pearl Harbor” ($449 million), “The Mummy Returns” ($435 million)

2002: “Spider-Man” ($822 million), “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones” ($657 million), “Men in Black II” ($442 million)

2003: “Finding Nemo” ($936 million), “The Matrix Reloaded” ($739 million), “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse: The Curse of the Black Pearl” ($654 million)

2004: “Shrek 2” ($936 million), “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” ($796 million), “Spider-Man 2” ($795 million)

2005: “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” ($849 million), “War of the Worlds” ($607 million), “Madagascar” ($557 million)

2006: “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men’s Chest” ($1.39 billion), “The Da Vinci Code” ($868 million), “X-Men: The Last Stand” ($606 million)

2007: “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” ($1.28 billion), “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” ($1.2 billion), “Spider-Man 3” ($1.21 billion)

2008: “The Dark Knight” ($1.32 billion), “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” ($904 million), “Iron Man” ($784 million)

2009: “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” ($1.13 billion), “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” ($1.1 billiion), “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs” ($986 million)

2010: “Toy Story 3” ($1.32 billion), “Inception” ($995 million), “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” ($920 million)

2011: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” ($1.5 billion), “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” ($1.24 billion), “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” ($1.14 billion)

2012: “The Dark Knight Rises” ($1.24 billion), “Ice Age: Continental Drift” ($944 million), “The Amazing Spider-Man” ($871 million)

2013: “Despicable Me 2” ($1.22 billion), “Fast & Furious 6” ($921 million), “Monsters University” ($876 million)

2014: “Transformers: Age of Extinction” ($1.16 billion), “Guardians of the Galaxy” ($921 million), “Maleficent” ($843 million)

2015: “Jurassic World” ($1.8 billion), “Minions” ($1 b, 279 million), “Inside Out” ($978 million)

2016: “The Secret Life of Pets” ($980 million), “Suicide Squad” ($829 million), “X-Men: Apocalypse” ($576 million)

2017: “Despicable Me 3” ($1.78 billion), “Spider-Man: Homecoming” ($949 million), “Wonder Woman” ($918 million)

2018: “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” ($1.36 billion), “Incredibles 2” ($1.31 billion), “Deadpool 2” ($854 million),

2019: “The Lion King” ($1.7 billion, “Spider-Man: Far from Home” ($1.18 billion), “Toy Story 4” ($1.13 billion)



Data provided by the business TheNumbers.com.

