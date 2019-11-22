No matter how put together we think we are, we all need advice from time to time. From contemplating a career change to improving a romantic relationship to dealing with your family, we don’t always have all the answers of what to do. To help you answer all your burning life questions, here are a few life advice podcasts to listen to.

Dear Prudence

Slate’s "Dear Prudence," Daniel Mallory Ortberg, helps people with all of life’s challenges. Each week, Ortberg and a special guest answer questions about relationships, sex, work, family and life. A challenge with a lover, a fight with a difficult boss and other challenges people face are some of the topics Ortberg discusses. Recent episodes include "The ‘Mistress at Work’ Edition," "The ‘Where’s My Party?’ Edition" and "The ‘Their Cheatin’ Hearts’ Edition."

Find it: https://slate.com/podcasts/dear-prudence

Dear Hank & John

Authors and YouTubers John and Hank Green offer up humorous and heartfelt advice about the big and small questions we grapple with. Since 2015, the Greens have answered emailed questions and offered up their dubious advice. Recent episodes include "The Big Card," "Crime Dentures" and "Baddy One Shoe."

Find it: https://www.wnycstudios.org/podcasts/dear-hank-john

Just a Tip

A comedic advice podcast, host Megan Batoon helps listeners with tips on life and the occasional tangent. With a cast of rotating guests, Batoon tell stories to act as cautionary tales for the rest of us. From finding love to being genuine to life goals, all topics are covered. Recent episodes include "Just Jump w/ Marlin Chan," "How to Connect w/ Manon Matthews" and "Stop Apologizing w/ Jennifer Zhang."

Find it: https://headgum.com/just-a-tip-with-megan-batoon

888-Barbara

Barbara Corcoran is probably best known for her business savvy on "Shark Tank," but now the billion-dollar businesswoman is helping people with her advice from the boardroom to the bedroom. The podcast was recently released and is a candid, unfiltered look at life’s biggest challenges. Recent episodes include "Heartbreak Hotline" and "Mark Cuban: The Man Behind The Money."

Find it: http://www.barbaracorcoran.com/podcast/