As soon as you walk through the doors of the newly restored Regalia Hotel & Conference Center you’ll know you’ve found the luxurious experience you’ve been waiting for — one that is classy, elegant and refined. Years of work behind the scenes has been underway to create a luxury hotel unlike any other at Lake of the Ozarks. Located down Horseshoe Bend, the Regalia Hotel & Conference Center is now open offering unique dining options, first-class accommodations, meeting and event space, and the largest swim-up bar in the Midwest.

According to general manager Glenn Knight, the restoration of the property has included a lot of updates to infrastructure that guests may not see but there are obvious signs of improvement when you pull into the parking lot. Their main goal, he says, is to create a memorable experience for guests. Exquisite design and beautiful furnishings create an ambiance that is a step above the rest. Under new ownership and management, investors have been pouring money into the property to make the hotel the latest and greatest destination at the Lake.

Business professionals can count on the Regalia to host their corporate event. With the addition of 500 parking spaces, the Regalia can host large or small conventions, weddings, special events, retreats and other functions. By the fall, the 40,000-square-foot venue will be able to handle up to 3,400 people.

The Regalia is open to the public and has a variety of options for locals and vacationers to unwind. The 24 hour coffee shop, Drip Drip, offers a variety of coffees, tea, bottled juice and pastries. A barista can whip up the perfect latte or frappé blended with your favorite flavor.

More than $1 million has been spent in building the largest swim-up bar in the Midwest. The Hippopotamus Swim-Up Bar has plenty of room to lounge around the pool while you wait for a server to bring you a frozen concoction. Swimmers can hang out by the swim-up bar or order food from the outdoor kitchen.

Make sure to check out the concerts by the pool this summer. You can also rent out the space for a wedding or catered event.

The pool will remain open as long as the weather allows, from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Private cabana rentals are available every day.

Also open to the public is the fitness center, with more than 50 cardio and weight stations, and an Olympic-sized swimming pool. Both have been completely remodeled.

The hotel is in the process of opening a spa that will offer a wide range of services. This fall, a kiddie pool and playground will be open. Next year, watch for a sports venue to be added with a variety of outdoor games including volleyball, golf, pickleball and other activities.

Dining Options

Management has spent a lot of time upgrading the food and beverage infrastructure to offer these unique dining options.

- Royal Catch Bar & Grill

A fine-dining experience available all day long. The hotel’s flagship restaurant, located adjacent from the lobby, has a full menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Offering online carry-out ordering. The breakfast menu has classic favorites, made-to-order omelettes and other dishes. For lunch, appetizers, soups and salads, sandwiches and a selection of entrées are sure to please. Steaks, seafood, pasta and a variety of entrées dominate the menu for dinner.

- Foxxy Roxy

Located on the lower level of the hotel, this sports bar is the perfect place to watch the game. Dozens of big-screen TVs line the bar with comfortable seating and water features that create a unique vibe. The menu has appetizers, pizza, sandwiches and salads.

- The Hippopotamus

Swim-Up Bar

A variety of food served pool-side. You’ll find multiple drink and food options.

- Stuffed

Opening at the end of August, all your favorite comfort food served family style.

- Duke 1899

An exclusive high-end bourbon and cigar lounge. An 1800’s cowboy bar and other antiquities give the room an old-world feel. The menu serves everything from caviar to tomahawk steak. Scheduled to open by September.