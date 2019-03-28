Music can transform you back in time.



That might be why ’80s music is so prevalent now for me and most of my friends. It was the best decade for music. Everything was “in” then - pop, rock, metal, country, soul, dance, rap, all on the charts together.



People get so in tune to their playlists now or their accounts on Pandora, Spotify, Amazon Prime or iHeart radio that they miss out on taking the time to make a mix-tape. I made quite a few back in the day.



Think about this: 30 years ago, New Kids On The Block’s massive album, “Hangin’ Tough,” ruled the radio. Thirty years ago? How is that even possible?



The single “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” was heading to the Top 10 on Billboard. It was the band’s second top 10 after “Please Don’t Go Girl.”



NKOTB mania was huge when I was in high school. Every girl seemed to be in love with a different member: Donnie, Jordan, Jonathan, Joey and Danny.



The album was highly acclaimed for making a transition the boy band from bubblegum pop to a more urban contemporary sound. It worked. Despite seeing their images on everything from sheets and pillowcases to tooth brushes, the album sold in excess of 14 million copies. That’s impressive, considering they were in stiff competition on the album charts with Bon Jovi, Paula Abdul, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown and Milli Vanilli.



“Hangin’ Tough” spawned five Top 10′s including “I’ll Be Loving You Forever,” “Cover Girl” and the title track. “I’ll Be Loving You Forever” and “Hangin’ Tough” reached No. 1. Boy-band mania was in full swing.



NKOTB were teen heartthrobs, but they weren’t the only teens making a splash. Debbie Gibson and Tiffany also created a buzz.



NKOTB’s “You Got It” was on its way to a No. 3 peak, but Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes” had just finished a three-week run at No. 1. Her album “Electric Youth,” was No. 1. It was the follow-up to her debut smash that gave her five Top 40 hits, including four Top 5′s and the No. 1, “Foolish Beat.”



Another teen queen, Tiffany, was in the mix. She got three Top 10′s including No. 1 hits “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Could’ve Been” from her self-titled debut.



This week 30 years ago, the first single, “All This Time,” from her follow up album “Hold An Old Friend’s Hand” began its climb to the Top 10.



Salt N’ Pepa and Naughty By Nature filled the gaps on the charts with their hot blend of hip-hop, dance and rap.



It was a great time to be young.



NKOTB is back this summer along with Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, Salt N’ Pepa and Naughty By Nature. Check out NKOTB.com for details about dates and tickets. I already have mine.



David T. Farr can be reached at farrboy@hotmail.com.