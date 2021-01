As a middle- aged women working in wellness and health promotion, I understand the benefits of physical activity and I am always encouraging patients to eat healthy and do more...

The post Keeping Healthy in 2021 appeared first on Altru Blog.

As a middle- aged women working in wellness and health promotion, I understand the benefits of physical activity and I am always encouraging patients to eat healthy and do more...

The post Keeping Healthy in 2021 appeared first on Altru Blog.