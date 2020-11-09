The North Dakota Game and Fish Department encourages hunters, anglers and trappers to send questions for the fall advisory board livestream meeting prior to the scheduled start time. Questions should be submitted to ndgflive@nd.gov. Those sent during the live chat are not guaranteed to get answered during the meeting. Game and Fish announced on Oct. 27 that it […]

Game and Fish announced on Oct. 27 that it will host its fall round of public meetings online this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting for districts 1, 2, 7 and 8 is on Monday, Nov. 30, while districts 3, 4, 5 and 6 will follow on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Both start at 7 p.m. Central Time and conclude around 9 p.m.

The public livestream event is aired on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.