The North Dakota Game and Fish Department Advisory Board will host its fall round of public meetings online this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Districts 1, 2, 7 and 8, which make up roughly the western half of the state, will have their combined meeting on Monday, Nov. 30. Districts 3, 4, 5 and 6 in the eastern part of the state, will follow on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Both meetings will start at 7 p.m. Central Time and conclude around 9 p.m.

The meetings will begin with department presentations, followed by questions and answers with select staff, including director Terry Steinwand and deputy director Scott Peterson.

Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to this public livestream event by visiting the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Questions can be submitted in advance at ndgflive@nd.gov, or via live chat during the event.