Catching Winter Walleye Bill Cooper Interest in walleye fishing has been growing at a steady rate over the last several decades in the mid-south, and rightfully so. The largest walleye in the nation are caught here. And, the biggest walleye are caught in the cold weather months. Here's how to catch them. No one knows walleye fishing better than Buster Loving, of Rockaway Beach. He's been chasing the tasty fish for over 30 years. A teacher-coach by training, loving chased his dream and became fishing guide. He spends over 300 days a year guiding clients for bass, crappie, trout, and walleye during the winter. Bull Shoals Lake, a 43,000 acre Corps of Engineers lake on the Missouri-Arkansas line, is the focus of Loving's winter time walleye fishing trips. It is a trophy walleye fishery, according to Loving. 'It's world class,' he said. The Missouri state record walleye came from Bull Shoals. It weighed 21lbs.1oz. 'My best walleye weighed 17lbs,' Loving said. 'Ten pound walleye aren't that uncommon. We've caught several over 10lbs. this winter. Knowing exactly where to fish eliminates a lot of water and search efforts. Of the 700 miles of shoreline on Bull Shoals, Loving concentrates his efforts on 8-miles of it. 'I was fortunate enough to see Bull Shoals at White River level in 1991,' he said. 'All of the old ponds, creeks, drainages and terrain features were exposed. I mapped many of them, and that information has been invaluable for my walleye fishing business over the years.' 'There are a lot of mud flats in the area of the lake I fish,' Loving said. 'I find more walleye relating to mud flats than I do rock banks, where so many walleye fishermen spend there time.' Mud flats covered with 4-to-8-feet of water are Loving's preferred areas to fish. 'They will still hang on the flats in deeper water, but it makes them more difficult to find,' he said. 'However, most of the fish will hang out right where the lip of the mudflats drop off into deeper water. I concentrate most of my efforts in those areas.' Nightcrawlers and bottom bouncers are synonymous with walleye fishing, yet Loving never uses them. 'I've fished for walleyes for decades,' he said. 'I've found that I can catch them just as easily on big stickbaits and Keitech swimbaits.' Walleye key in on shad, and Bull Shoals Lake harbors a great population of shad. In high water events, more shad come over the dam, often spurring feeding sprees. One only need to take a look at the dozens of photos of big walleyes on Loving's iPhone to realize that he catches big walleyes consistently. Walleye can be caught all winter long on Bull Shoals, but when the water temperature nears 50 degrees, the spawn begins. 'Walleye begin to stack up in deep holes as the spawn begins,' Loving said. 'I love to see my clients catching big walleye, and the spawn is the best time to do that.' Anglers may keep four walleye, 18-inches or longer. Walleye are known for their culinary qualities. Walleye wrapped in bacon, and seasoned are one of the finest meals you will ever eat. If you'd like to book a walleye fishing trip with Buster Loving, give him a call at 417-335-0357.