Channel A as it enters Devils Lake is now open to fishing, since U.S. Highway 2 west of Devils Lake is now open to four-lane traffic. This area was closed to both shore and boat fishing since May due to safety concerns, while the highway was under construction from Devils Lake to Church's Ferry.

Channel A as it enters Devils Lake is now open to fishing, since U.S. Highway 2 west of Devils Lake is now open to four-lane traffic.

This area was closed to both shore and boat fishing since May due to safety concerns, while the highway was under construction from Devils Lake to Church's Ferry.