Altru is expanding Express Clinic services in the Grand Forks area with four convenient locations now available. In addition, we are launching a whole new concept – virtual waiting rooms. We're focused on...

The post Virtual Waiting Rooms | Keeping you Safe, Keeping Care Convenient appeared first on Altru Blog.

Altru is expanding Express Clinic services in the Grand Forks area with four convenient locations now available. In addition, we are launching a whole new concept – virtual waiting rooms. We're focused on...

The post Virtual Waiting Rooms | Keeping you Safe, Keeping Care Convenient appeared first on Altru Blog.