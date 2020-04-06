The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has revoked all fishing tournaments for April and May due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tournament sponsors were notified of possible rescheduling options if conditions, including public safety and open calendar days, present itself. In addition, organizers of other permitted North Dakota fishing tournaments scheduled June through October […]

