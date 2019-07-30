THE LION KING ROARS BACK ONTO THE SILVER SCREEN Friday, July 19th, the latest version of 'The Lion King' opened to theatres everywhere. I saw this show first on the stage in London, and I was hooked immediately. I saw it on stage again at the Des Moines Civic Center. I also saw a version […]

Friday, July 19th, thelatest version of 'The Lion King' opened to theatres everywhere. I saw this show first on the stage in London,and I was hooked immediately. I saw iton stage again at the Des Moines Civic Center. I also saw a version at Disney World, also a live performance. The original Broadway cast opened in1997. Since then 9,025 performances havedelighted audiences of all ages. Thefirst film version was animated and released in 1994.

It is the story of a pride of lionsled by Mufasa, 'King of the Jungle.' His son Simba learns that he will become 'King' when his father is nolonger alive, and he is shocked to learn that he will one day rule in hisfather's place. Mufasa has a brothernamed Scar, who resents his brother's ascent to leader of the pride as theoldest son of their father. Simba defieshis father by going to 'beyond the shadows.' When his father learns of this, he goes to find Simba and save him fromcertain hostility. In the effort to saveSimba, Mufasa is killed. Simba runs awayfrom his pride of lions thinking he was responsible for Mufasa's death. His uncle, Scar, convinces him to run awayrather than face the situation in which he finds himself. He grows older thinking of his father andNala, a lioness who was his childhood friend and expected to become his queen. Abird and a wart hog befriend Simba as he wanders the meadows, jungles anddeserts of Africa. Adventures ensue, buteventually he returns to his family and the pride into which he was born.

Planning for the film began in1988 and production began three years later. The animated movie was released in 1994 and spawned the production of astaged version, which premiered in Minneapolis in July, 1997, and on Broadwayin October that same year. The stagemusical boasts the third longest run in the history of Broadway. In spite of controversy the show has wonaccolades with every version so far, and there is already talk of possibleAcademy Award next spring for this new version.

A galaxy of stars is featured inthis latest production of 'The Lion King,' though the actors only give voice tothe computer generated images of the animals. Cast members include James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Donald Glover,Seth Rogan, Billy Eichner, Keegan-Michael Key, John Oliver, Chance the Rapperand Beyoncé, who plays theadult Nala. The child lion princeand his future queen are played by J. D. McCrary (age 12) and Shahadi WrightJoseph (age 14) respectively, and they are the youngest cast members. Both gave outstanding performances and theyare quite talented. We'll hear more fromboth of them.

Hans Zimmer is the composer ofthe score, while Elton John and Tim Rice wrote most of the songs. 'Circle of Life' has an anthem-like qualityand is both beautiful and moving. 'Hakuna Matata,' which means 'No worries,' quickly rose to popularity asone of the favorite tunes of the show. 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' is presented as the love theme of themovie. Beyoncé is listed as a contributing writer and the performer of'Spirit.'

Awell-known pop song for more than five decades, 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight' isone of nineteen songs in the film. LindaSolomon sang the original song in the Zulu language. It was adapted with English lyrics and wasperformed by many in the 50s and 60s. The most popular rendition was recorded by The Tokens and was the numberone hit in Britain in 1982. Young Simbasings 'I Just Can't Wait to Be King.' Oddly, the most powerful incidental music from the show is the music forthe trailer. That music does not occurduring the film.

Thecast and crew list of this new release numbers in the hundreds. With a production budget of $260 million, the movie must earn $520million in order to break even. Producers anticipate a take of $170 million for the first weekend of therelease alone. Director Jon Favreau alsodirected 'The Jungle Book,' which signaled that computer generated images arelikely here to stay. (p.s.: the first weekend grossed $190, second place forthe year, surpassed only by 'The Avengers.')

Icould never begin to explain the cinematic magic managed by thisproduction. America shows no weaknesswith cyber abilities when it comes to movies. Disney rules the world of fantasy as they have for many decades. 'Aladdin,' 'Pocahontas,' 'Mulan,' 'Manoa,''Dumbo' and many more of the fairy tale stories are brought to the screen bythe people at Disney.

Theshow is rated PG, which means parental guidance. It's a great show andperfectly fine for children, though there is death involved in the plot andfighting between animals. It may be thatextra sensitive children might find some scenes upsetting. There's plenty of comedy included andbeautiful animals. There are no peopleseen in this movie. It's all made with CGI, (Computer Generated Images).

Finally,the movie is offered in both 3D and 2D. I watched the 3D version. I hadn't seen a 3D movie for a very long time,and there have been some improvements, to be sure. Personally, I care moreabout the telling of the story. I'm lessthrilled with high tech displays. Youjust can't go wrong with this movie. Isuspect it will be around for a while. It's a wonderful story with some life lessons that may or may not beobvious to everyone, but it's entertaining and uplifting. The music is powerful and beautiful. Not surprisingly, 'The Lion King' is climbingto the top of the movie industry charts.

Special3D glasses are distrusted at the ticket counter. Without them the picture will not beeffective, but rather, will look blurry.